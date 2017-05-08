11th annual Carpinteria Artist Studio Tour on Mother’s Day weekend

The annual Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio Tour takes place for the 11th consecutive year on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13th and 14th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the community with approximately 30 artist studios open for touring throughout beautiful Carpinteria and Summerland.

The Artists Studio Tour is a unique opportunity to see and buy work of established artists as well as emerging talent who live in the Summerland and Carpinteria Valley. These participating artists will display and offer for sale their art in a huge variety of media and styles in their homes and studios. Many of the artists have live demos and works in progress, offering the opportunity to see the art being created and get a feel for the process from concept to completion.

A map and Artists Studio Directory will be available the first week of April 2017, both online at carpinteriaartscenter.org and Facebook as well as at the Carpinteria Arts Center to direct people to the studios of all the diverse fine artists in Carpinteria & Summerland participating in this year’s tour.

This weekend long opportunity to tour and visit local artist studios is FREE and open to the public. A percentage of art sales will benefit the Carpinteria Arts Center mission to promote and support our local artists in their studios and galleries, the Bellas Artes program, Art by the Sea kids camp, Art in Public Places, Art in Film series and more. In the belief that the arts are vital to a healthy community, the Carpinteria Arts Center is committed to providing challenging exhibitions, innovative learning opportunities, and cultural enrichment for people of all ages, interests, and abilities from all segments of the community.

In conjunction with the weekend’s activities there will also be an Artists Studio Tour group show that will run for three weeks at the Carpinteria Arts Center. Participating artists will exhibit one or two pieces in this show. The public is invited to an artist meet-and-greet reception on Friday, May 5th from 5pm to 7pm at the Carpinteria Arts Center, 855 Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

For more information please visit carpinteriaartscenter.org or contact Gary Campopiano, gary@artscarp.org 805.684.2164.

Submitted for the Santa Ynez Valley Star