11th annual Chumash Culture Day to feature Native American singing and dancing

California-style Native American singing and dancing will be showcased on Saturday, October 14 during the 11thannual Chumash Culture Day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Chumash Reservation.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will also feature arts, crafts, food booths and basketry demos. All ages are welcome.

“Throughout the years, our annual Chumash Culture Day has been a great way for community members to visit our reservation and learn more about Native American culture and our tribe’s traditions,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a blessing and will be followed by an honoring of elders. California native dancing and singing will occur from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again following a dinner break from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A traditional Handgame Tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for first-place ($1,000), second-place ($750) and third-place ($500) prizes.

Chumash Culture Days are sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council and the Cultural Department of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe’s heritage, history and traditions.

The Chumash reservation is located at 100 Via Juana Lane, Santa Ynez. For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.