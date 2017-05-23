More than 1,500 reasons to register for Summer and Fall classes at AHC

More than 1,500 reasons to register for Summer and Fall classes at Allan Hancock College

Staff Report

This summer, Allan Hancock College will offer nearly 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or 10 weeks. About 200 classes will be offered in Santa Maria, another 110 will be online, while almost 40 more will take place at the Lompoc Valley Center. Five- and 10-week classes begin Monday, June 5. The 6- and 8-week courses start Monday, June 12.

Fall classes begin the week of August 21. The college will offer nearly 1,200 classes during the fall semester, including 175 online and 120 at the Lompoc Valley Center.

The summer and fall class schedules are accessible through www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. You can search by term, subject, time, location or credits, among other options.

Free print copies of the summer and fall 2017 Schedule at a Glance will be available in the coming weeks at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys and the Five Cities area, while supplies last. The schedule contains a basic listing of credit classes at the time of publication. However, all students should use the online class search for real-time information and details.

All students register online via the student portal myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes. All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee.

Fees for the summer and fall semesters are due at the time of registration.

Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived. Apply for financial aid today. Each year, more than 65 percent of Hancock students receive financial assistance. During the 2015-16 academic year, students received nearly $30 million in direct financial aid, including more than $547,000 in scholarships awarded by the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

In addition, there are many financial aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the Financial Aid office at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3200 for details or go online to www.hancockcollege.edu and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop down box.

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

This summer, Allan Hancock College Community Education will also offer dozens of classes including art, computer skills and applications, citizenship, GED test preparation, English as a Second Language, and many others. These classes are free, though some may require a minimal materials fee. The college is offering a wide variety of College for Kids classes to help children stay busy and learn over the summer. Parents can choose from traditional classes like ballet, sewing and photography, as well as consider some new classes offered this summer like Science of Ice Cream and Seed to Table Family Cooking.

Community Education summer classes begin June 12.

Printed copies of the summer 2017 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes will hit mailboxes around the Central Coast, and be available at all campus locations in early May.

For more information about Community Education classes, call (805) 922-6966 ext. 3209 or stop by Community Education (building S) on the Santa Maria campus.