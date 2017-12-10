Accounting firm’s annual event focuses on health care

By Jenny Willis

The Solvang accounting firm of C&D LLP hosted its annual luncheon for some 70 financial professionals at Alisal Guest Ranch on Nov. 2.

The firm has been hosting the event since 1994, and a spokesman said it has become a favorite of financial professionals in the county.

Attendees included bankers, investment advisors, trust officers, attorneys and appraisers from leading firms in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout the Central Coast.

The afternoon’s program — “Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance Carriers, and The State of Single-Payer in California” — was presented by Marcus Wilson of Tolman and Wiker and Jason Herbison of LISI Broker Service.

Wilson discussed the status of the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), changes in insurance carriers serving the Central Coast and the significant increases in premiums seen by many individuals and businesses.

Herbison spoke about the proposed single-payer system in California under the ballot initiative SB 562. His talk included the pros and cons of the proposed single-payer system, as well as the challenges in funding this type of health care system.

C&D LLP partner Tammy R. Vogsland had opened the luncheon by welcoming guests and introducing C&D partners and staff in attendance.

Partner Michael J. Sgobba closed the program by giving an overview of the House of Representatives’ proposed tax bill and key provisions included in the legislation.

C&D LLP, CPAs and Advisors, established more than 50 years ago, is the largest firm of certified public accountants in the Santa Ynez Valley and among the largest in Santa Barbara County.

The firm’s 34 professionals, including 11 CPAs, serve a diverse clientele that includes individuals and companies inside and outside the local area.