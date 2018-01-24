Affordable vaccine/microchip clinic for Santa Barbara County pet owners

Staff Report

Santa Barbara County Pet Owners are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services Affordable Vaccine Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 3rd, at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Keeping pets currently vaccinated protects their health. Wearing the dog license shows that your dog is owned, vaccinated and cared for. Animals that are wearing licenses and microchipped are quickly and easily returned to their owners, if they have wandered off.

Project PetSafe brings you a Special Saturday Clinic at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road providing:

 Affordable vaccinations for dogs and cats: o Rabies $10

– DHPP $14

– Bordetella $14 o FVRCP $14

 Special Discount Microchip – $14 in honor of Valentine’s Day  Santa Barbara County Dog Licenses

No appointment needed

All dogs must be on leash, cats in carriers welcome.

Project PetSafe, 805.934.6968, is committed to bringing affordable vaccinations; spay/neuter services, and licenses to your community. A license is your pet’s ticket home.