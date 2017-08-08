AHC online classes offer flexibility and convenience

More than 100 online credit classes are being offered at Allan Hancock College this fall. Online classes offer flexibility and convenience – the main reasons they have grown to be such a popular option.

In the fall, almost 550 classes will take place on one of the colleges three locations, including Saturday-only classes at the Vandenberg Air Force Base Center. Details about all fall classes are available at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. For details about a specific class, click its blue Course Reference Number (CRN).

Online classes last either six weeks or eight weeks, and include accounting, anthropology, biology, business, culinary arts, business information systems, business office technology, computer science, economics, early childhood studies, English, family and consumer science, film, fire technology, geography, health education, history, humanities, math, music, personal development, philosophy, political science, psychology, sociology and speech.

Allan Hancock College has moved its center from the city of Solvang to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. The Santa Ynez Valley Center will open Monday, August 14, in time to help people register for fall classes. Both credit and noncredit classes are available! For more details, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/syfall.

Registration is under way. Students can register until the day before a class begins. Fall term starts the week of August 21.

A printed Schedule at a Glance for fall 2017 is available at all college locations and local public libraries. The publication contains basic listing information of credit classes. Students interested in the fall schedule can review it by going to the college’s homepage, www.hancockcollege.edu; and clicking on Class Search. Class Search is available 24/7 and provides real-time enrollment numbers.

To apply and register online, visit www.hancockcollege.edu and click Apply and Register on the homepage.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $16 health fee for the summer term. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available. Each year, nearly two-thirds of Hancock’s students receive financial assistance. To see if you quality, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3200 or finaid@hancockcollege.edu. There is no cost to apply.

For more information, call the Admissions & Records office at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3248; toll free in Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties: 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242) ext. 3248.