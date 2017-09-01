AHC welcomes SYV at ‘Back to School’ night Sept. 6

Allan Hancock College is hosting an open house at its new Santa Ynez Valley Center from 4:30 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The center is located on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School campus (building P). The event is open to all and coincides with “Back to School Night.”

Parents will have the opportunity to learn more about Hancock’s programs at the school, such as concurrent enrollment for students. Concurrent enrollment classes are free and allow students to earn both college and high school credit during regular school hours.

There will also be a table with information on the Hancock Promise. This is the college’s newest program that provides high school graduates with the opportunity to receive their first year of tuition free at Allan Hancock College beginning fall 2018. Representatives from the Admissions and Records office and the Counseling department will be on site to answer questions regarding registration and classes.

“This partnership with Santa Ynez Valley High School will benefit not only current high school students, but will serve as a connection between the college and the community,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “Having a presence on this campus will allow the greater Santa Ynez Valley to become more familiar with the college and the programs available for learners of all ages.”

For all members of the community, Hancock’s Community Education program will offer more than one dozen noncredit classes at the new center that are tuition free, though some material fees may apply. Community Education will provide enrichment courses for older adults, as well as classes for those in the workforce looking to improve their job skills. Classes for fall semester include American Sign Language (ASL), watercolor painting, English as a second language (ESL), GED preparation, as well as introductions to computers and computer programs.

The college opened the Santa Ynez Valley Center on August 14. The center features two classrooms including a computer lab and two offices. In addition, a full-time student services technician is at the center, and an academic counselor will be available during the week. Counseling is available for high school students and community members.

Regular hours at the Santa Ynez Valley Center are Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., and from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Fridays. The center is located on the west side of the high school near the auto body lab and is accessible from the west entrance off Highway 246.

For more information on the Santa Ynez Valley Center, visit http://www.hancockcollege.edu/syfall/.