Alan Parsons Project to play Jan. 26

Staff Report

British rocker and music producer Alan Parsons will perform his greatest hits when he brings his Alan Parsons Live Project Tour to the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

Parsons dabbled with live performance in his late teens as a folk/blues acoustic player and again as a lead guitarist with a blues band in the late 1960s in London. However, as soon as he landed a job at the famous Abbey Road Studios at the age of 18, it became clear that sound recording was his calling.

He worked as an assistant engineer on the last two Beatles albums and went on to work with Paul McCarthy as well as with The Hollies and Pink Floyd.

Parsons’ work on Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” in 1973 earned him the reputation of a talented producer. He also produced the highly successful “Year of the Cat” album with Al Stewart, among others.

In 1975 Parsons met Eric Woolfson, who not only became his manager but also his songwriting and performing partner in what became known as The Alan Parsons Project.

The first Alan Parsons Project tour began in 1999 with the release of “The Time Machine” album, and it played to sold-out audiences around the globe.

Today, the Live Project band includes Parsons on acoustic guitar, keyboard and vocals, P.J. Olsson on vocals, Manny Foccarazzo on keyboard, Guy Erez on bass, Alastair Greene on guitar, Danny Thompson on drums and Todd Cooper on sax, percussion and vocals.

Tickets are $25, $35 & $45, available at the casino or at www.chumashcasino.com.