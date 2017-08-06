Alisal Guest Ranch receives prestigious accreditation

Staff Report – Photos contributed

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort was recently accredited to become a member of the Dude Ranchers’ Association (DRA) after a rigorous inspection and approval process.

The other three ranches joining the organization, after they were also certified as meeting the highest standards in the dude ranch industry, were Creek Ranch in New Mexico, Badger Creek Cattle and Guest Ranch in Colorado, and Rancho De La Osa in Arizona.

The DRA represents a broad spectrum of guest ranches across North America, ranging from luxury ranches with five-star cuisine and spas to no-frills working ranches. The DRA was established in 1926 to preserve, protect and promote the special experience a dude ranch vacation provides. There are currently more than 100 DRA-accredited ranches.

“Guests staying at a DRA-accredited ranch are guaranteed a top-of-the-line Western vacation experience,” said the group’s executive director, Colleen Hodson. “These ranches combine the highest hospitality standards with the charm and unparalleled spirit of the Wild West.”

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang features 50 miles of riding trails, a 100-acre spring-fed lake, two 18-hole championship golf courses, tennis courts, a pool and a spa with its Western-themed accommodations.

For more information about the DRA, go to duderanch.org or call (866) 399-2339.