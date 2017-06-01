Alisal Road repairs expected to be completed this summer

The damage to Alisal Road in between Alisal Guest Ranch and Nojoqui Falls Park is expected to be completed by the end of this summer, according to public works officials with Santa Barbara County.

“The project went out to bid and we will update the public when work will begin,” said Lael Wageneck, Public Engagement Specialist with the Public Works Department.

The damage to Alisal Road was related to the recent storms this past winter and spring which caused erosion and the culvert to collapse holding up the road. No through traffic has been allowed to pass, and even though it’s a country road it is highly used by local and tourist traffic getting from Solvang to Nojoqui Falls Park and vice versa.

Those who want to travel to the park from the Santa Ynez Valley must now drive to Buellton and then Highway 101 south and exit on Old Coast Highway.