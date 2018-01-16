Alt-rock 3 Doors Down coming to casino

Staff Report

Alternative rock band 3 Doors Down will bring its Acoustic Back Porch Jam Tour to the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

The group rose to international fame with its first single, “Kryptonite,” in 2000. Later that year they released their first studio album, “The Better Life,” which was certified six-times platinum.

The band recorded and released their second album, “Away from the Sun,” in 2002, which also went multi-platinum. It included their well-known hits “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.” Their third, fourth and fifth albums also went platinum.

Tickets are $55, $65 & $75, available at the casino or at www.chumashcasino.com.

