Animal Services hosting open houses at 3 shelters

Staff Report

Santa Barbara County Animal Services will host an open house this week at each of its shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Lompoc to celebrate recent improvements and announce the formation of an Animal Services Advisory Committee.

According to Jan Glick, Director of Animal Services, a collaborative effort with local agencies and stakeholders over the past two years has resulted in new procedures and strategies that have benefited the community.

“We’ve enhanced veterinary care for the shelter animals, updated our adoption approach, and expanded animal enrichment and volunteer opportunities,” Glick said. “We are excited to keep this momentum going with the new Animal Services Advisory Committee.”

The committee will be composed of local animal rescue organizations and community members interested in offering strategic advice for operating the county’s animal control program and its three animal shelters.

Those interested in serving on the committee can visit one of the open houses or email Glick at Jan.Glick@sbcphd.org.

The open houses are scheduled for: