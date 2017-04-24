April 19 – May 1 Events Calendar

April B 2017 SYVS Events Calendar

If you have an event please email news@santaynezvalleystar.com – We publish free events, non-profit or community organization events and our advertiser events. If you would like to advertise please contact Shana DeLeon at 805-350-3148 or ads@santaynezvalleystar.com!

April

19

CADA: Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse “Living a Legacy: A Rite of Passage”-6-7:30 p.m. A 9 week course geared towards teenagers age 14-18. $175 per series. Payment plans available. No child will be turned away due to funds. Visit www.cadasb.org.

SYV Music Booster Meeting-6pm. Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Music Room. Informative event on how both parents and students can become involved in the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Music Department. Contact cclarno@syvuhsd.org for more information.

Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition Community Outreach-12:30 p.m. People Helping People, 545 Alisal Rd # 102, Solvang. Work group meetings are held monthly as needed and are subject to change. Community outreaches take place the 3rd Wednesdays of each month.

21

Herbs & Spices-12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Seminar with information regarding the effects of herbs and spices on health. Free. Visit www.cottagehealth.org.

CADA: Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse “A Journey Into Respect”-5-6:30 p.m. A 9 week course geared toward children ages 10-14. $175 per series. Payment plans available. No child will be turned away due to funds. Visit www.cadasb.org.

America Performance-8 p.m. Chumash Casino, 3400 CA-246, Santa Ynez. Folk-rock 70’s group will be performing. Tickets starting at $35. www.tickets.chumashcasino.com.

22

Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation Fundraising Event –5 p.m. Santa Ynez Equestrian Center, 195 Refugio Rd. Event included a cocktail hour, dinner and auction. $10.

Free Movie Showing “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Rated PG-13-1:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr.

Painting in the Vineyard with Gypsy Studios-11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kalyra Winery, 343 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. The Winery provides a stress-free environment meant to inspire your creative spirit. Enjoy a glass of wine while you paint with the assistance of a trained artist. $55. Register at www.gypsystudioart.com.

23

ACT Prep Course-10 a.m.-2 p.m. Classes take place April 23rd, May 7th, 21st and June 4th. California Learning Center, 3324 State Street, Santa Barbara. $495. Visit www.clcsb.com to register.

24

Diabetes & Exercise-11 a.m.-12 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Seminar with information regarding the roles diabetes and exercise play in your health. Free. Visit www.cottagehealth.org.

26

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara Borrow a Free Prom Dress-3-5 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 26th-May 31st and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays from April 29th-June 3rd. 1259 Veronica Springs Blvd, Santa Barbara. School ID required. Contact dianneharrell@cox.net for more information.

27

“Once More, Twice!” SYVUHS 2017 Senior Showcase-7 p.m. April 27th and 28th. Performance includes a series of short comic plays and scenes. Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Little Theater.

Adult Sewing Class-10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Creation Station, 252East Hwy. 246, Unit A, Buellton. Classes take place on Thursdays. $50. Contact 693-0174 to register.

28

GMO’s Unmasked-12-1 p.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Seminar with information regarding the effects of GMO’s on health. Free. Visit www.cottagehealth.org.

SYVUH Coffee with Principle-8:30-9:30 a.m. Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Parents are encouraged to meet with Principle Mark Swanitz for an information session.

A Ranch Roping Clinic with Dave Weaver-April 29th-30th. Rancho Mora, 2050 Mora Ave., Santa Ynez. Contact 691-9691 or rdboyd3@comcast.net for more information.

Colin and Brad Performance-8 p.m. Chumash Casino. Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, comedians known for their performance on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” will be improvising on stage. $25. Visit www.tickets.chumashcasino.com.

29

SAT Prep Course-10 a.m.-2 p.m. Classes take place April 29th, May 14th, 20th and 21st. California Learning Center, 3324 State Street, Santa Barbara. $495. Visit www.clcsb.com to register.

Vintage & Vino-11 a.m.-5 p.m. Helix Tasting Room Parking Lot. 140 Industrial Way, Buellton. Flea Market with over 25 vendors participating. Free. Food and Beverages available for a cost. Visit www.kalyrawinery.com.

Traveling Trunk Show-10 a.m.-4 p.m. Windmill Nursery 925 W Hwy 246. A new pop-up Artisan Event in celebration of Earth Day. There will be ceramicists, soaps, jewelry, candles, gourd art, paintings, wool, leatherwork, children’s items, and a few artists using upcycled/recycled materials and other treasures. Artistic demonstrations and interactive opportunities available. Free event. Some activities require a materials fee.

Meals on Wheels 3rd Annual Golf Tournament-9 a.m. Zaca Creek Golf Course, 233 Shadow Mountain Dr., Buellton. Fundraiser benefitting the Buellton Senior Center’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ program which assists needy seniors in the Buellton area. Dinner will be provided by the Santa Ynez Elks. Silent Auction to follow. Contact 691-9272 for information on team placement and pricing.

30

Wildling Museum Annual Spring BBQ Fundraiser-3-6 p.m. Rancho San Antonio, 2051 Jonata Park Rd, Buellton. Fundraiser honoring lifelong condor advocate and conservationist, Jan Hamber, with our Wilderness Spirit Award. Don’t miss this chance to pay tribute to an amazing woman who has helped bring back the California Condor from the brink of extinction. Enjoy delicious Valley wines, appetizers and exciting raffle prizes and silent auction items. Feast on a delicious barbecue dinner provided by our friends at Santa Ynez BBQ, while enjoying toe-tapping music by the T-Bone Ramblers. Ticket prices start at $125. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.ejoinme.org.

Ice Cream Social-1-4 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 CA-246, Buellton. Free.

Friendship House Auxiliary Fundraiser-12-3 p.m. One the Patio of the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St. Live music by Seth Shomes will accompany your food and wine. Contact 686-2962 for more information.

MAY

1

Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation Fashion Show and Luncheon-11:30 a.m. Gainey Vineyard, 3950 CA-246, Santa Ynez. Fundraiser supporting Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation. $20. Contact Gigi Hollister at gigihollister@gmail.com or 448-4963 for more information.

Every Day

Creative Play at Knitfit – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 473 Atterdag Road in Solvang. Learn more at www.knitfit.com.

Exercise for Life – Weekdays except Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. with Barbara Owens at Church at the Crossroads, 236 La Lata Drive, Buellton. Call 688-8027.

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Arthritis Classes – 10:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9:30 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Tai Chi at 11 a.m.; Brush-up Bridge 12:45 p.m.; Poker at 12:45 p.m. and Mah Jongg at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bridge – 1 to 5 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

Every Wednesday

Art class- 9 a.m. and Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Santa Barbara County MS meetings – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Sierra Grill in Goleta. Call Mike Jack at 886-3000 for more details.

Crafts – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

After School Club – 2 to 5 p.m. at the Creation Station in Buellton. Cost is $20; supplies not included. For ages 7 and up. Call 693-0174 or log onto www.thecreationstation.com.

Manga Club-3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Solvang Library. For young adults and teens 8th grade and higher who like to draw Manga- style art and/or create stories. Materials provided.

Every Thursday

Arthritis Exercise – 10:15 a.m. and Texas Hold’em Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Friday

Tai Chi at 9:15 a.m.; Beginning Mah Jongg 10 a.m. and Pilates – 10:15 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 to 3 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. www.carrwinery.com.

Live music – 8 – 11 p.m. at Copenhagen Sausage Garden, 1660 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. www.csg-solvang.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5 to 10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more info log onto figmtnbrew.com.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!