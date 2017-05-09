Art – Nonprofit Briefs

Stalter art showing at Los Olivos restaurant

A new exhibit of creative digital art that showcases the area in and around Los Olivos will be shown at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café from May 4 to July 6.

Artist Patricia Stalter has a long history of transforming digital photography into fine art with image-editing software, including Photoshop and Corel Painter.

Stalter is active in local art organizations, and her work is regularly hung at area galleries and business establishments, with some featured at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. Her work can be seen at www.patricia-stalter.artstwebsites.com.

This exhibit is one of a continuing series of shows made possible by the commitment of the Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café and the Santa Ynez Valley Art Association.

Wildling Museum seeking volunteers

The Wildling Museum is looking for volunteers who have a passion for art and nature. Volunteers get to experience great art while learning about the natural world, especially the uniqueness of the Santa Barbara region.

Help is needed in several areas, from staffing the front desk to preparing gallery spaces for new exhibits and assisting with events. There are opportunities available for the person who wants to volunteer once a week to someone who can only help once a month.

For more information, stop by the museum or contact Gigi at gigi@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-686-8315.

Hospital auxiliary announces 2017 volunteer leaders

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary named its 2017 leaders at a recent luncheon: Barbara Anderson, chair; Sharon Lewis, treasurer; Barbara Breza, secretary; Sonnie Lindquist, historian; Kathy Erb, “New to You” thrift shop manager and treasurer; Sharon Cloonan, membership; Phyllis Irwin, pet therapy; JoAnn Taylor, ambassador scheduler and orientation; Martine Surey, front desk scheduler and orientation; Pat Foxen, thrift shop scheduler; Judy Duffy, Emergency Department scheduler, and Barry Kuntz, bulletin editor.

The auxiliary, founded in 1962, is celebrating 55 years of dedication to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. The all-volunteer organization provides more than 15,000 service hours annually at both the hospital and the thrift shop at 1689 Oak St. in Solvang. Revenue from the thrift shop funds annual SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarship Awards for students pursuing a health or medical related field, as well as other needs at the hospital.

New members are always needed. For more information, call Martine Surey at 805-686-3971 or email msurey@sbch.org or visit the hospital’s volunteer website page at www.cottagehealth.org/santa-ynez-valley-cottage-hospital/volunteer.

C Gallery Offers “The Delicate Nature of Acrylics”

Beginning May 9, the C Gallery in Los Alamos offer a series of small Tuesday morning classes called “The Delicate Nature of Acrylics,” featuring talented area artists in the area offering their perspectives and techniques in acrylic painting.

The artists include Carol Kemp, Peggy Brierton, Carol Carbine, Susan “Sukey” Buchanan, and perhaps some abstract artists as well.

The series is geared toward beginning students.

In May, the artist will be Peggy Brierton, former Zaca Creek Gallery owner and an award-winning acrylic landscape painter.

Because the studio at The C Gallery is small, the class size is limited to four painters. To enroll, call 805-344-3807 or email connie@thecgallery.com.