Assembly Bill 653, sponsored by Chumash, pulled

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann remarked that the County opposed the bill, believing that the bill is in conflict with the California Constitution and includes vague and broad language creating a large tax loophole costing Santa Barbara County and similarly situated local governments significant revenue loss.

“AB 653 was a flawed bill and highly problematic for local governments across the State. I hope that by moving the bill to a two-year bill, there will be an opportunity to develop a more carefully crafted piece of legislation that could still address tribal housing needs,” Hartmann stated.

Supervisor Hartmann recognized State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and the Tribe for working together to pull the legislation.