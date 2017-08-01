August 1-14 Events Calendar

1

American Girl Doll Camp by Solvang Parks and Recreation- Aug. 1st and 2nd. 1-3 p.m. Ages 6-12. Make a craft and accessories for your American Girl! Enjoy a tea party and pajama party with your special doll! Plus, special hair up-do’s! Bring your American Girl Doll or any 18″ doll to camp. Snacks provided. $65. To register, visit www.cityofsolvang.com.

Newsies, A Disney Broadway Musical by PCPA-Playing now through Aug.20th. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. For tickets call 922-8313 or visit the box office Wednesday through Sunday 12:30-7 p.m. Visit www.pcpa.org.

4

Movie in the Park “Star Wars: Rouge One”-7:30 p.m. Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Dr. and First St. Free. Hot chocolate and popcorn available for purchase.

Lupillo Rivera, Grammy-winning Mexican-American singer and songwriter – Chumash Casino, 8 p.m.; tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

5

“Kayleigh Hollum” Performance-6-7 p.m. Corner House Café, 2902 San Marcos Ave., Los Olivos. Call 691-9015.

“Honey County” Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun, 92 2nd St., Buellton. $12/standing room or $17/reserved seating based on availability. Visit www.standingsunwines.com.

“Music under the stars,” music by Bear Redell and happy hour at the Landsby, Mission Drive in Solvang. 805-688-3121, thelandsby.com.

7

Teen Camp with Buellton Parks and Recreation- Aug. 7th through 11th from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 12-14. Field trips to Hurricane Harbor and Boomers included in camp. $65-$200. To register, visit www.buelltonrec.com.

Princess Camp with Solvang Parks and Recreation- Aug. 7th and 8th from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 3-8. Enjoy days of glamour, games crafts and snacks focused on your little princess. Camp ends with a magical princess tea party and special guest! $40. Visit www.cityofsolvang.com.

9

Santa Ynez Valley Women’s Network Meeting-Buellton Medical Center, 185 CA-126, Buellton.

10

Taste of Vietnam Video Presentation-6:30 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. Come view this presentation of a trip to Vietnam that will be taking place from February 22nd through March 8th, 2018. A deposit of $250 is required to sign up, but those signing on the evening of the presentation will receive $400 in savings. Call Linda Johansen to reserve a spot for the presentation at 686-1644.

11

“Marry Poppins” Movie in the Park-7:30 p.m. Oak Park,401 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. Popcorn and hot chocolate for sale.

12

2nd Saturday Artisan’s-12-5 p.m. Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Rd., Los Olivos. Come view original handmade works of art for show and sale. Fore more information e-mail info@santaynezvalleyarts.org.

Kidkraft: Animal Paperbag Puppet-2-3 p.m. Wildling Museum, 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang. A series of monthly Saturday art classes for children age 5 – 13 years old. Each KidKraft class features nature-inspired crafts or environmentally friendly “upcycling” projects. Classes will be held at the Barbara Goodall Education Center. $5/child and included admission for 1 adult. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

“Terry Lawless” Performance-6-7 p.m. Corner House Café, 2902 San Marcos Ave., Los Olivos. Call 691-9015.

“Elijah Ocean” Performance-7 p.m. Standing Sun, 92 2nd St., Buellton. $12/standing room or $17/reserved seating based on availability. Visit www.standingsunwines.com.

“Saturday Night Fever,” free movie night at Kalyra Winery, 343 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. Outdoor movie starts at dusk; bring blankets and lawn chairs. 805-693-8864, www.kalyrawinery.com/events.

13

Jazz and Beyond featuring “The Robert Hart Project”-3 p.m. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St, Solvang. Robert Hart on lead vocal sax, flute and piano brings an eclectic blend of genres. $110/full concert series or $30/induvial concert. Visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.com.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Senior Issues-2nd and 4th Monday every month at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Weight Room-6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting-9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Easy Riders Indoor Cycle-11-11:30 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Preschool Storytime-11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons-6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Music Under the Stars-6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The longest running live music event in the valley is taking place once again. Performances will be held every Wednesday through September 13th. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

Adult Dance West Coast Swing Basics-7 p.m. Solvang Vets Hall. Free.

Solvang Summer Concert Series-5-8 p.m. Occurring through August 16th. Solvang Park, between First St. and Mission Dr. The Series features musicians and bands of varied genres playing to crowds of both locals and tourists, who are invited to picnic in the Park during the family-friendly, evening concert events. Free. Food and drink available for purchase.

Solvang Farmers Market-2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Yoga-9:15 a.m.; Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet-1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Wiggly Storytime-10:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Thursday

Line Dance Lessons-6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Arthritis Class- 10:15 a.m.; Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Chair Excercises-10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors-3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. For more information visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more information visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Live Music Under the Stars-Mad and Vin Courtyard at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr., Solvang. Enjoy live entertainment every Saturday evening in the newly renovated courtyard. Bar menu eats and drinks available during the event. For more information call 688-3121.

Guided Nature Walk-10:00-11:30 a.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. All Ages. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

Junior Rangers-12:30-1:30 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Geared towards children ages 3 and up. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“Going Batty”-Meet at Dusk. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara. Talk and living exhibit of local bats. Watch them as they come out to feed. Seasonal event ending in September. Free. For more information visit www.sbparks.org.

“New Music” Concerts-3:30-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Crooked Path, 2885 Grand Ave. Listen to indie singer/songwriter Bent Myggen and his fellow musicians play his original Americana in a beautiful shaded garden.

Every Week

Crafting-Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Summerset Farm-9 a.m. Daily. Hwy 154 at Baseline and Edison, Santa Ynez. Call 245-0989.

Coming Up – log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!