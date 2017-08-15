August 15-September 4 Events Calendar

August

15

Elverhoj Museum Art Exhibit “Looking West” – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed-Sun. Elverhoj Museum, 1624 Elverhoj Way, Solvang. Exhibit will be running through Aug. 20. Admission is free. Donations accepted. Visit www.elverhoj.org.

“Newsies,” A Disney Broadway Musical by PCPA – Playing now through Aug. 20. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St., Solvang. For tickets call 922-8313 or visit the box office Wed-Sun. 12:30-7 p.m. Visit www.pcpa.org.

17

BBQ Outback – 5-8 p.m. The Bear & Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Live Entertainment, food and drink. Visit www.thebearandstar.com.

18

Nature Center Detective’s – 2-3 p.m. Neal Taylor Nature Center, 2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara. Every Friday and Saturday in August. Test your observation. Scavenger hunt and Jeopardy style games based on age. Visit www.clnaturecenter.org.

Movies in the Park, “The Jungle Book” – 7:30 p.m. Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Dr. and First St. Free. Hot chocolate and popcorn available for purchase.

Chris Jansen Performance – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino, 3400 Hwy 246, Solvang. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

Siobhan O’Brian Performance – 6-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

19

Kalyra Winery 15th Anniversary BBQ – 12-5 p.m. Kalyra Winery, 343 Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. BBQ by High Hog Catering, wine and live music by The Soul Cats Band. $45/member, $55/non member pricing. For tickets, call 693-8864.

“Davy Crockett” Movie Night – Dusk. Fess Parker Winery, 6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos.

“The Molly Ringwald Project” – 6-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

24

BBQ Outback – 5-8 p.m. The Bear & Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Live Entertainment, food and drink. Visit www.thebearandstar.com.

25

Brown Bag Retreat – Aug. 25-27. A quilters/sewers weekend, each retreater brings own project to work on and something to share at potluck. To register, visit www.thecreationstation.com.

“Bobby Brown & Tony, Toni and Tone” – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino, 3400 Hwy 246, Solvang. Tickets start at $85. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

26

AYSO Region 180 Fundraiser Golf Tournament – 8 a.m. River Course at the Alisal, 150 Alisal Rd., Solvang. Supports local youth soccer programs. Early registration $110/player before Aug. 20 or $130/player after. To register, visit www.aysosyv.org.

Wheels ’n’ Windmills Car Show – Downtown Solvang. Local Charity vintage car show. Visit www.wheelsnwindmills.com.

Meet Republican Candidates – 1 p.m. Historic Rancho Alamo, 4300 E. Hwy 135, Los Alamos. Meet 2018 Calif. Governor candidates Travis Allen, Laura Smith and John Cox. $30/person, $20/student, military, 65 and older. For tickets: https://goo.gl.YPczMN.

“About Time” – 6-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

27

YMCA – NFL Flag Football Registration Ends

Jazz and Beyond featuring “Café Odessa” – 3 p.m. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St, Solvang. $110/full series or $30/induvial concert. Visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.com.

September

1

Conversation with sculptor Neil Goodman – 4 p.m. Elverhoj Museum, 1624 Elverhoj Way, Solvang. Free admission.

Steve Winwood – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino, 3400 CA-246, Solvang. Tickets start at $140. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

2

Celebrate Labor Day – 1-4 p.m. Zaca Mesa Winery, 6905 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos. Live Music from Sean Wiggins. Free.

Every Day

Cachuma Lake Recreation – Wildlife cruises and boat rentals, fishing, nature walks and Nature Center. Visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.

Zaca Creek Golf Course – Perfect little 9-hole course, daily from sunrise to sunset. No tee times. Call 691-9272.

Every Monday

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Adult Coloring – 2nd and 4th Mondays at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Senior Issues – 2nd and 4th Mondays at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Easy Riders Indoor Cycle – 11-11:30 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Preschool Storytime – 11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Country 2 Step Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.com.

Every Wednesday

Music Under the Stars – 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Vineyard House, 3631 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. Performances held every Wednesday through Sept. 13. For reservations call 688-2886. Visit www.thevineyardhouse.com for a full list of events.

Adult Dance West Coast Swing Basics – 7 p.m. Solvang Vets Hall. Free.

Solvang Summer Concert Series – 5-8 p.m. Through Aug. 16. Solvang Park, between First St. and Mission Dr. The Series features varied genres. Free. Food and drink available for purchase.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Dr. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang.

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo at 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Wiggly Storytime – 10:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Thursday

Line Dance Lessons – 6:30 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

Arthritis Class- 10:15 a.m.; Poker at 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Chair Excercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors – 3:30 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Call 688-4214.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Live music – 5-7 p.m. at Carr Vineyards and Winery, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. For more info visit www.carrwinery.com.

Firkin Friday at Figueroa Mountain Brew – 5-10 p.m. at the Buellton and Los Olivos Figueroa Mountain Brewery locations. For more info visit www.figmtnbrew.com.

Every Saturday

Live Music Under the Stars – Mad and Vin Courtyard at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr., Solvang. On the courtyard. Bar menu refreshments available during the event. For more info, call 688-3121.

Neal Taylor Nature Center – Guided Nature Walk, 10-11:30 a.m. all ages; Junior Rangers – 12:30-1:30 p.m. 3 and up; “Going Batty” meets at dusk (through Sept.). All events free. 2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara. For more info visit www.sbparks.org.

“New Music” Concerts – 3:30-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The Crooked Path, 2885 Grand Ave. Bent Myggen and his fellow musicians perform in garden.

Every Week

Crafting – Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Fri-Sat 12-5:30 p.m. Buellton Library, 140 W Hwy 246, Buellton.

Summerset Farm You Pick Berries – 9 a.m. Daily. 3450 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez. Call 245-0989.

Coming Up – `log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the full schedule of programs and events from adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions and more!