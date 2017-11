Berkshire Hathaway Open Houses 11/11 – 11/12

Saturday, November 11

Los Alamos

513 Augusta

Priced at $549,000 featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

Open house from 12 – 2 p.m.

Agent Suzy Ealand and Ken Sideris – Call 805-698-9902

25 Chamiso Drive

Priced at $649,000 featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Open house from 2 – 4 p.m.

Agent Suzy Ealand and Ken Sideris – Call 805-698-9902

19 Chamiso Drive

Priced at $555,000 – featuring three bedrooms, 2 baths

Open House from 2 – 4 p.m.

Agent Suzy Ealand and Ken Sideris – Call 805-698-9902

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Sunday, November 12

Buellton

49 Six Flags Circle

Priced at $569,000 featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths – Sunset views in the largest Rancho de Maria model.

Open house from 2 – 4 p.m.

Agent Rhoda Johnson – Call 805-705-8707

Solvang

893 Alisal Road

Priced at $799,000 featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths – Located on a large corner with mountain views, light and bright.

Open house from 12 – 3 p.m.

Agent Chris McCool – Call 805-680-3594