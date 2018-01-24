Bethania youth seeking donations for fundraiser

Staff Report

Bethania Lutheran Church’s youth group is seeking donations for a rummage and book sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, with proceeds going toward the group’s service learning trip to Houston this summer.

During the Houston trip, students will participate in a variety of service learning projects and help Houston community partners to further their missions.

“We are so grateful to have a beautiful congregation and supportive community to be our foundation of growth and change in the world,” said Director of Youth & Family Ministry Livier Brown.

For the sale, gently used home décor, furniture, kitchen supplies, tools, knick-knacks, movies, working electronics, toys and books will all be accepted from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and Thursday, Jan. 25. Mattresses, bedding and pillows cannot be accepted.

For more information, to request pick-up service for donations, or to give a direct donation toward the Houston trip, call Bethania Lutheran Church at 805-688-4637.