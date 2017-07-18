Board recognizes flight scholarship winners

SYV Star Staff Report

The recipients of this year’s flight scholarships were recognized June 1 by the board of the Santa Ynez Airport Authority.

The two local students — Ben Baker, who attends Dunn School and is involved in the Civil Air Patrol, and Colin Jamison, a varsity athlete and honor student at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School — were announced as the winners at Airport Day on May 20.

Through a grant from the Chumash Indian Foundation, the two students will begin flight instruction in a Sunwest Aviation Cessna 172 with local certified flight instructor Yves Bajulaz.

The fourth annual Airport Day celebration was made possible by sponsors including Jim Vreeland Ford, Todd Pipe & Supply, Star Drugs, and the Berry Man Inc. Rotary of the Santa Ynez Valley provided a free barbecue.

Local students interested in aviation can participate in the Youth Aviation program of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA Chapter 491. The group meets at Hangar J6 at the end of Airport Road at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month. Membership is free for all students from 8 to 17 years old.

For more information, email Allen Maris at allenmaris@gmail.com or look at the group’s website, www.eaa491.org.