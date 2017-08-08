Bocce tournament draws 8 teams for fundraiser

Staff Report

Local team Bocce Vino narrowly lost to the San Pedro team SNAFU in an exciting championship match at the Santa Ynez Valley Bocce League’s inaugural “Moneyball Roll For Dough” tournament on July 9 in Buellton.

Turbolenti, also from San Pedro, prevailed in the consolation match for third place. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three teams.

The tournament’s proceeds will support the SYV Bocce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes the sport for people of all ages.

The tournament drew eight teams from Lompoc, Santa Barbara and San Pedro, as well as the Santa Ynez Valley, to Flying Flags RV Resort for a beautiful day of spirited competition, good food, and friendships new and old.

The local bocce league has grown from about 40 to 325 members in 10 years, which is evidence of a growing enthusiasm among valley residents for the ancient Roman game, organizers said.

Bocce is played between two competing teams of six players with eight bocce balls on long, narrow courts of packed soil.

Matches are held on Tuesday evenings throughout the six-month season, April through October, with playoffs and championship matches throughout.

Those interested in joining the league may inquire at www.syvbocce.com.