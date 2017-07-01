Body of missing boy found at Lake Cachuma

The body of five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. has been found after several searches by multiple law enforcement agencies at Lake Cachuma, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No information about the discovery or where the information came from is expected to be released, said LASD officials Saturday morning.

The boy’s mother reported her son missing when his father didn’t arrive for a custody exchange in San Marino in April, according to reports.

Around that same time, Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was discovered unresponsive in Arroyo Park and gave contradictory statements to investigators on the whereabouts of his son and was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction on June 23, but was later released based on lack of evidence.

Investigators and search and rescue officials have done several searches since he was reported missing including the lake as well as surrounding areas such as Nojoqui Falls Park.