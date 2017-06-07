Bottlest provides new menu, new experience

By Robin Laroche

Avant Tapas and Wine is now Bottlest: Winery, Bar and Bistro, a hip new version of its former self. Though the exterior looks the same, patrons will notice some big changes as they walk into the newly redone restaurant.

With a chic, monochromatic feel and industrial design, it is easy to feel that you have stepped into a restaurant in a big city. Be greeted by the bar area upon arrival and take a seat in one of the cozy, extra-tall-backed booths while taking a gander at the wine, beer and spirits list.

Yes, Bottlest has acquired a liquor license and now boasts a variety of house special cocktails, along with 22 different bottled beers and four rotating taps, and of course their fun wine bar experience.

In this formerly casual dining experience, the changes range from the modern industrial light fixtures to linen tablecloths and fine dining flair, and the menu has changed as well.

Chef de Cuisine Bart Jones, Executive Chef Owen Hanavan and Sommelier Vlad Stojanov have created a whole new vibe. With the addition of an open kitchen concept and these highly trained gentlemen, you will find an upscale dining style.

Starters include savory lamb meatballs or a roasted beet salad, for example, and dinner might be the catch of the day or a delicious pork shoulder.

The team at Bottlest has worked hard to attain an “upscale focus in our main dining room for dinner,” Owen said. “To be a part of pushing new ideas and techniques is something I’m excited to be a part of.”

Along with the revamped menu, Bottlest has continued to feature its wine wall of options for tastings, a half glass, or a full glass options with many of the wines made at their parent company, Terravant. However, adding to the upscale feel, they are now featuring a new section on the wine wall referred to as A Liquid History of Santa Barbara. Here, they have found library wines from local wineries that are not found anywhere else.

Bottlest also plans to launch its own brand of wines featuring 17 different varietals sourced from all over the world. With the ability to blend and create wines at Terravant, Bottlest.com hopes to allow consumers to be a part of the winemaking experience. By filling out a palate profile online, consumers will be able to create their own wine that caters to their taste buds, have it shipped to their home, and then consume their creations with friends.

Bottlest is open daily for lunch and dinner.

For a full menu and more information, visit www.bottlest.com or visit the restaurant at 35 Industrial Way in Buellton. The experience includes live music from 6 – 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.