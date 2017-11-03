Bowe Bergdahl dishonorably discharged from U.S. Army, avoids jail sentence

Staff Report

Bowe Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army and will avoid prison time for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his post in Afghanistan in 2009, a military judge ruled.

The judge also ruled at Friday’s hearing that Bergdahl’s rank be reduced from sergeant to private. Bergdahl is also required to pay a $1,000 fine from his salary for the next 10 months.

Bergdahl disappeared on June 30, 2009, at a U.S. base near Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan.

Bergdahl, of Hailey, Idaho, is the son of Solvang natives Jani and Bob Bergdahl. His grandfather Craig Larson, was a veterinarian who founded Solvang Veterinary Hospital.

Bergdahl was released in May 2014 for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.