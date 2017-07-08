Brush fire breaks out near Camp Whittier and Lake Cachuma

A brush fire that broke out near Camp Whittier and Lake Cachuma Saturday afternoon and is being called the “Whittier Incident” is more than 500 acres and growing on both sides of Highway 154, according to fire officials.

Highway 154 is now closed at Highway 246 on the Santa Ynez side and Paradise Road on the Santa Barbara Side. Those in the area are to use caution. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order to those near Lake Cachuma in the Highway 154 corridor now including all persons from Armour Ranch Road to Paradise Road INCLUDING Paradise Road are to evacuate immediately.

The main concern is to evacuate some 80 children at Circle V Ranch Camp, as the fire on both sides of the highway is blocking access, according to Cpt. Dave Zaniboni of SBC Fire.

“They are sheltered in place with fire fighters from the Forest Service and are safe as of now,” Zaniboni said.

Camp Whittier was evacuated with all persons accounted for and they came to the Santa Ynez side to be transported, Zaniboni added.

The fire is at zero percent containment.

The Santa Ynez Valley is hot and breezy with a high above 100 degrees Saturday, before dropping down into the 80s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. A Red Flag Warning is in effect which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now. A combination of strong winds with low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The last major fire to burn in the area near Lake Cachuma on the mountain side was the Refugio Fire in September of 1955 that burned for 10 days and scorched more than 77,000 acres, according to Santa Barbara County historical records. The map below shows the overlay of the major fire incidents in the last several decades.

Our reporters have spoken with staff at Camp Whittier that said the fire was in their manager’s yard and they are out of town with their animals still there, hopefully being taken care of. The house was surrounded in flames, according to camp managers.

Cpt. David Zaniboni with Santa Barbara County Fire was not sure how large the fire was at the time we spoke with him, and we will update with totals and crew responding.