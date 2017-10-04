Buellton Historical Society sponsors historical film event

The Buellton Historical Society is sponsoring a special evening of personal historical films related to early film making in the Lone Pine and Owens Valley Area on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. Long time Buellton resident, Rudie Henderson, who was raised in Lone Pine will show short films of movie sets in the Alabama Hills, west of Lone Pine. The Alabama Hills rock formations have been featured in over 300 movies.

Included are sets from Gunga Din (1939) which has the largest cast of any movie made in the Hills, and sets from Tycoon (1947) starring John Wayne.

On hand will be pictures of the next five Buellton historical plaques in the series to be installed around the community by the Buellton Historical Society.

The free event will take place at Pea Soup Andersen’s Restaurant on Avenue of Flags in Buellton. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Patty Fitzgerald at 688-8437 or pattyfitzgerald77@gmail.com