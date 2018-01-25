Café hosting ‘California Beautiful’ exhibit

Staff Report

Photographic art by Sharon Foster will be on view at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café through March 1.

Foster, a longtime Santa Maria resident, captures stunning photographs as she wanders through Central Coast hills and valleys, seeking just the right play of light and shadow for her images.

She then digitally enhances the photographs “so the majesty of God’s creation that is so alive in nature is reflected in a fresh expression of joy and wonder,” she said.

This exhibit is one of a continuing series of shows made possible by the commitment of the restaurant to showcase local art and artists. Santa Ynez Valley Art Association (formerly the Artists Guild SYV), a nonprofit arts organization with more than 30 years of history in the area, coordinates and manages the “art without borders” installation.

For more information, visit www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.