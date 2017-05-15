Caltrans hosting meeting on Alamo Pindato/Hwy 154 pedestrian bridge

Caltrans District 5 will hold a Public Meeting/Open House regarding a proposal to remove the pedestrian bridge over Alamo Pintado Creek in Los Olivos. This bridge is adjacent to Highway 154 between Foxen Canyon Road and Railway Avenue. It is a remnant of the old highway which is now structurally unsound.

This meeting will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, May 22, in Stacy Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos.

Caltrans will provide information and solicit comments from the public and relevant agencies prior to preparing the Draft Environmental Impact Report. For more information regarding this plan, please contact Caltrans Senior Environmental Planner Jason Wilkinson at (805) 542-4663 or jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov if unable to attend this meeting.

For traffic updates on other state highways along the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/ road_information.htm