Ingredients:
1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup cocoa
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In a 1-quart, wide -mouth canning jar, layer brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, chopped pecans and chocolate chips. Place ingredients in jar one at a time, packing down well before adding the next ingredient.
Add the flour mixture. The fit will be very snug.
Attach a tag to the jar with the following instructions:
Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Beat 3/4 cup softened butter or margarine, 1 egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla in large mixing bowl until blended.
- Add cookie mix; mix well, breaking up any clumps.
- Shape into walnut-size balls and place 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheet.
- Bake for 11 to 13 minutes.
- Cool 5 minutes on baking sheet, then move to wire rack.