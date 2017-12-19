Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a 1-quart, wide -mouth canning jar, layer brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, chopped pecans and chocolate chips. Place ingredients in jar one at a time, packing down well before adding the next ingredient.

Add the flour mixture. The fit will be very snug.

Attach a tag to the jar with the following instructions:

Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar