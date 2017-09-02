Chris Janson performs latest hits and classic country

Raiza Giorgi

The show started with a mix-tape medley of classic rock, rap, and country as up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Chris Janson took the stage. He and his band performed a nearly sold-out show on Aug. 18 at the Chumash Casino.

The highlight of the evening was in the beginning when Janson said he had a little red-headed stranger who wanted to come on stage, and out walked his 3-year-old son Jesse.

Janson is known for his harmonica playing skills and he and his son did a harmonica duel before the show really got underway. The show was very energetic as he involved the crowd in his songs and interacted by giving handshakes and high fives.

Born in Missouri, he left after high school for Nashville and in April 2010 got noticed when his single “Til a Woman Comes Along” debuted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

He has written and co-written songs for Tim McGraw, “Truck Yeah,” and Justin Moore, and played harmonica for Lee Brice’s “Hard to Love.” He has also written songs played by Jerrod Niemann, Tyler Farr, Craig Campbell, Hank Williams Jr., Randy Houser and other.

In 2011 he released “Better I Don’t,” which peaked at number 40 on Country Airplay.

In 2014, Janson signed with Columbia Records and released his first album, “Take It to the Bank,” which included “Til A Woman Comes Along” and other songs he had recorded.

In early 2015, his self-released single “Buy Me a Boat” became his first Top 5 hit. The “Buy Me a Boat” album was released in October 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on Country Airplay and No. 1 on Mediabase. The album also included popular singles “Power of Positive Drinkin” and “Holdin’ Her.”

Janson usually ends his shows by playing a rock version of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” and this show featured his seventh-ever encore performance playing a medley of songs from other country artists that have inspired him such as Merle Haggard.

Janson releases his next album, “Everybody,” on Sept. 22. It includes his latest single, “Fix a Drink”. Other songs he performed from this album were “Redneck Life,” “Everybody,” “Drunk Girl,” “Little Bit of Both” and “Name on It.”

You can preorder the album and watch videos on www.chrisjanson.com.