Chumash announce new technology grant program

Staff report

In an effort to upgrade computer equipment and resources in Santa Barbara County classrooms, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has launched the Technology in Schools program through its charitable foundation.

Applications are being accepted for the 2017-18 school year.

With technology changing rapidly and schools scrambling to keep their equipment relevant, finding additional resources to pay for upgrades has been difficult for local schools. The program allows school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

“The Chumash Foundation values the importance of supporting local students by providing access to learning and educational opportunities,” said Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn. “Our Technology in Schools program is another resource to support Santa Barbara County students’ educational success.”

In 2015, the tribe donated proceeds from its annual charity golf tournament to four local schools in the form of technology grants. The funding was used to purchase hardware, including laptops and iPads, and funded a much-needed part-time technology position.

It’s proven that technology has a positive impact on the way our youth learn, said Veronica Sandoval, administrator for the Chumash Foundation. “Students tend to be more productive, are eager to learn, and stay engaged for longer periods of time with the help of technology in classrooms.”

To get more information or the application, visit santaynezchumash.org/contributions.html or call 805-688-7997.