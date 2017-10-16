Chumash Casino selling ‘Pink’ treats to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research

Staff Report

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Chumash Casino Resort’s food outlets will be selling pink-colored desserts, drinks and bracelets throughout October to raise funds for breast cancer research.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society, California Division, specifically for breast cancer research. The special pink items will featured in the Café, the Buffet, the Sweet Stop, the Food Court and Willows, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant.

“Our Food and Beverage Department has put a lot of thought and creativity into ways of making special items for our guests while raising money and awareness for a great cause,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our ‘Team Chumash’ program gives our team members a way to donate their time and encourages them to give back to their community. It’s great to see that spirit take hold throughout our organization and have an entire department get behind a worthy cause.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks, the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.