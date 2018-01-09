Chumash donate bikes, skateboards for foster kids

Staff Report

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians bought 30 bicycles and 15 skateboards for children in the local CASA program, and tribal employees volunteered to assemble them at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

The tribe made the purchase through Together We Rise, a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the lives of foster youth across the nation while also providing opportunities for the general public to give back to their communities with programs such as Build-A-Bike and Build-A-Board.

“Through our partnership with CASA of Santa Barbara, the tribe is well aware of the struggles children face in foster care, especially during the holiday season,” said Veronica Sandoval, the administrator for the tribe’s charitable foundation. “We held this Build-A-Bike and Build-A-Board event as a way for our Team Chumash volunteers to give back to the community and provide a foster child with a gift they might not otherwise receive during the holidays.”

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Barbara County is a local nonprofit that recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children throughout the county. During the holiday season, CASA volunteers collect donations to provide foster youths with gifts.

“The generosity of our community is heartwarming, and this gift of bikes and skateboards … will make many kids happy this holiday season,” said Kim Davis, the executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara. “At this time of year, more than ever, it’s important to remember that we have children in crisis in our community. Providing a special gift like this can take the focus off the chaos and bring moments of hope instead.”

For more information, visit www.togetherwerise.org or www.sbcasa.org.