All Circle V Ranch Camp campers and staff safely evacuated

STATEMENT FROM CIRCLE V RANCH CAMP STAFF

All 90 campers and 50 staff members and counselors have been safely evacuated by 6:30pm tonight (July 8) from the Camp across from Cachuma Lake. Campers were escorted by fire department personnel and taken to Old Mission Santa Ines in nearby Solvang.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, operators of Circle V Ranch Camp, have made bus transportation arrangements for all campers to be returned to their point-of-origin in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and picked up there by their parents/guardians; campers from Santa Barbara County may be picked up at the Old Mission Santa Ines.

The staff and campers are very grateful to the first responders who kept them safe during this evacuation from the adjacent #WhittierFire and ask for continued positive prayers and thoughts for all who are involved in public safety.