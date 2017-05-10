Circle V Ranch Camp registration open

Applications and scholarship requests are now being accepted for 2017 summer season for Circle V Ranch Camp located in the hills near Santa Ynez Valley.

Campers enjoy activities including archery, arts and crafts, hiking, swimming in the pool, learning about nature, reading skills, painting, photography, playing baseball, basketball, ping pong, foosball, soccer, miniature golf and of course, campfires, skits and singing.

“This year marks 72 years of welcoming campers from throughout Southern California. No child is turned away since we have camperships to help pay the fees due to generous donors. I started as a counselor at Circle V Ranch Camp in1993 and have been Camp Director since 2008. I just know you’ll want to have your kids or grandkids attend Circle V, then I hope they will keep coming back like I did,” said Ray Lopez, Director of Circle V (Vee) Ranch Camp.

Campers stay in wooden cabins or traditional canvas tents and there is no television, radio or internet access to affect the experience. Three nutritious daily meals served family-style in the Dining Lodge are not only for food but also for more camaraderie and fellowship.

2017 Summer Session Dates and Themes are:

Session One: June 27- July 2 ~Pirate Week

Session Two: July 5-10 ~ Holiday Week

Session Three: July 11-16 ~ Space Week

Session Four: July 19-24 ~ Talent Show Week

Session Five: July 25 -30 ~ Carnival Week

Session Six: August 2 -7 ~ International Week

Session Seven: August 9-14 ~ Medieval Week

Session Eight: August 15 -20 ~ Adventure Week

In summer 2016, the camp hosted more than 1,000 children for this time-honored experience. The Circle V Ranch Camp fee for six days/ five nights including lodging, all meals, activities, recreation and supervised fun is $450 per child; and “camperships” (scholarship funds made by individuals and groups’ donations) are available for qualified campers. For complete information on fees and camperships, visit www.circlevranchcamp.org/datesthemesfees.html

Founded by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles Council in 1945, Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center has been located on 30 acres in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley near Cachuma Lake since 1990. During autumn, winter and spring, Circle V facilities are available for rental to other non-profit groups and organizations.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Circle V Ranch Camp main registration office at 323-224-6213 to receive the Camp application or apply online at www.circlevranchcamp.org