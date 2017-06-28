Circle V Ranch Camp Has Space and Camperships Still Available for Summer 2017

Staff Report

Ray Lopez, the Director of Circle V Ranch Camp, located across from Cachuma Lake in the Santa Ynez Valley just 20 minutes north of Santa Barbara, has announced that spaces and camperships (scholarships) are still available for three of this summer’s sessions:

Session Two: Wednesday, July 5 to Monday, July 10, 2017 ~ Holiday Theme Week

Session Three: Tuesday, July 11 to Sunday, July16, 2017 ~ Space Week with NASA/JPL Volunteer Educators

Session Eight: Tuesday, August 15 to Sunday, August 20, 2017 ~ Adventure Theme Week

Each Circle V Ranch Camp session is six days and five nights of traditional supervised summer fun for boys and girls ages 7 to 13. Campers enjoy activities including archery, arts & crafts, hiking, swimming in the pool, learning about nature, reading skills, painting, photography, playing baseball, basketball, ping pong, foosball, soccer, miniature golf and of course, campfires, skits and singing. There is no TV, radio or internet access to affect the experience. Campers stay in wood cabins or traditional canvas tents. Three nutritious daily meals served family-style in the Dining Lodge are not only for food, but also for camaraderie and fellowship.

In summer 2016, the camp hosted more than 1,000 children for this time-honored experience. The Circle V Ranch Camp fee for six days/ five nights including lodging, all meals, activities, recreation and supervised fun is $450 per child. “Camperships” (scholarship funds made by individuals and groups’ donations) are available for qualified campers as low as $78 per child. For complete information, visit http://www.circlevranchcamp.org/datesthemesfees.html

Circle V Ranch Camp was founded by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles in 1945 and has been located on 30 acres in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County since 1990.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Circle V Ranch Camp main registration office at 323-224-6213 to receive the Camp application or apply online at www.circlevranchcamp.org