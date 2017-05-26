Commencement ceremonies scheduled at local high schools

SYV Star Staff Report

The time for throwing graduation caps into the air is just around the corner as many students in the Santa Ynez Valley celebrate a big milestone.

For some, elementary school is coming to an end as eighth-graders move to high school. Meanwhile, high school seniors are looking forward to their futures in college, vocational or trade school, the military or the workforce.

The Santa Ynez Valley Star is proud of their hard work and accomplishments, and excited to see where their futures take them.

Here is a list of area high schools’ commencement ceremonies:

– Dunn School

Upper School Commencement Week

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, with a tradition known as “Senior Chapel” for students, faculty and staff. Every graduating senior takes the stage to express thanks and thoughts about their time at Dunn.

On Sunday, May 28, seniors meet behind Senior Dorm to line up for commencement, which begins at 10 a.m. A reception for graduates, families, and friends follows.

– Midland School

Graduation will be held at noon on Saturday, June 3, in front of Stillman Dining Hall.

– Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Senior Awards Night – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the New Gym. Students, families and friends are welcome to attend.

Baccalaureate – 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church. This is a celebration of the students’ lives and an invocation of God’s blessing for their futures beyond high school.

Commencement – Seating starts at 2 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 26, on the football field at the high school.