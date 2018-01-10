Community brightens the season for children in foster care

Staff Report

Santa and his helpers were out in full force on Dec. 10, delivering gifts to children at the annual CASA of Santa Barbara County Christmas party at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

The hotel was transformed into a winter wonderland for the children and their volunteer advocates, complete with Christmas Bingo, bite-sized snacks, a special appearance by Santa, and a sing-along.

Though they may not be elves, several community business organizations and individuals lent a hand by donating hundreds of gifts for children in the Santa Barbara County foster care system. With help from the community, CASA was able to give the children just what they asked for this year.

“We want to make certain that there is something special for every child we serve, and even those who currently do not have a CASA volunteer,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County. “We worked with CASA volunteers and social workers to learn what the kids’ wished for this year, and then turned to the community.”

CASA acknowledged the generosity of American General Media, DenMat, Department of Child Support, Guild Mortgage, Laguna Blanca School, Lockheed Martin, Montecito Bank and Trust, Mountain View School, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Wavgroup, and other groups and individuals.

“Being able to provide Christmas gifts to the children we serve gives them a sense of hope,” said Davis. CASA volunteers work year-round, developing trust, friendships, and a healthy adult relationship with the child they serve. That child’s safety and well-being is their number one priority.”

For more information, call Crystal Sullins at 805-739-9102, ext. 2594, or email volunteer@sbcasa.org.