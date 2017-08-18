Country singer Chris Janson to play at casino

Staff report

Country singer and songwriter Chris Janson will play at the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

In 2009, Janson was signed to BNA Records and released his debut single, “Til a Woman Comes Along,” the following year.

After leaving BNA in 2012, he co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah” single, played harmonica on Lee Brice’s track “Beer” and wrote the title track to Justin Moore’s album “Off the Beaten Path.”

The next year he released “Better I Don’t,” which peaked at number 40 on Country Airplay.

In 2014, Janson signed with Columbus Records and released his first album, “Take It to the Bank,” which included “Til A Woman Comes Along” and other songs he had recorded while with BNA.

In early 2015, his self-released single “Buy Me a Boat” became his first Top 5 hit. The “Buy Me a Boat” album was released in October 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on Country Airplay and No. 1 on Mediabase. The album also included popular singles “Power of Positive Drinkin” and “Holdin’ Her.”

Tickets are $35, $45 and $55, available at the casino or at www.chumashcasino.com.