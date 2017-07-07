County Fair opens July 12 with 5 days of fun

Staff report

The 126th annual Santa Barbara County Fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from July 12-16 at the Santa Maria Fairpark at 937 South Thornburg St.

Admission each day is $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Admission to the evening concerts, except for Sunday night, is free with paid admission to the fair.

Here is a schedule of the main events. For complete information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

Theme Days

Wednesday, July 12 – Carnival Dollar Day

Carnival ride tickets are $1 per ride. The night’s concert at 7:30 p.m. will feature .38 Special.

Thursday, July 13 – Senior Day

Admission for those 62 and older is $1.

Friday, July 14 – Agriculture and Cattleman’s Day

Saturday, July 15 – Military and Law Enforcement Day

Active-duty service members and their immediate family members are admitted free with identification. Destruction Derby starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 – Fiesta Day

Fair-goers can enjoy the “Fiesta” themed entertainment, including a concert that features music by top Hispanic music “idols.” Tickets for the concert can be purchased from La Miramar in Santa Maria at 805-349-0186.

Livestock Show

Saturday July 8

8:30 a.m. – Rabbit and Cavy Show, Rabbit Meat Pens Judged

9 a.m. – Showmanship

Monday, July 10

8 – 11 a.m. – Market Steers at Beef Barn Scale

8 – 11 a.m. – Sheep and Goats at Frank Marciel Pavilion

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Market swine (south barn, north barn) at South Hog Barn Scale

9 a.m. – Turkey Meat Pen Judging

9 a.m. – Chicken Show

5 p.m. – Farm Supply Quiz Jam at Minetti Arena

Tuesday, July 11

8 a.m. – Breeding Boar and market goats (4-H/FFA) at Frank Marciel Pavilion

8 a.m. – Swine Showmanship at Auction Barn

9 a.m. – Turkey Showmanship

9 a.m. – Chicken Showmanship

11 a.m. – Breeding sheep (4-H/FFA) and market sheep (4-H/FFA) at Frank Marciel Pavilion

Wednesday, July 12

8 a.m. – Goat Showmanship (4-H/FFA) at Fields Bradley Pavilion

8 a.m. – Breeding Swine, Market Swine at Auction Barn

9 a.m. – Breeding Beef at Fields Bradley Pavilion

10 a.m. – Market Beef at Fields Bradley Pavilion

10 a.m. – Rabbit, Poultry and Cavy Costume Contest Followed by Mini Member Costume Contest

5 p.m. – Pee Wee Showmanship followed by Ladies Lead and Sheep/Goat costume at Frank Marciel Pavilion

5:30 p.m. – Championship Drive at Auction Barn

Thursday, July 13

8 a.m. – Beef Showmanship at Fields Bradley Pavilion

9 a.m. – Dairy Goat Showmanship followed by show at Frank Marciel Pavilion

10 a.m. – noon – Mini Member Showmanship, (Rabbits and Cavy followed by poultry)

1 p.m. – Pygmy Goat Pee Wee Showmanship, 4H/FFA Showmanship, followed by show (4-H, FFA) at Frank Marciel Pavilion

5:30 p.m. – Championship Drive at Auction Barn

Friday, July 14

8 a.m. – Replacement Heifers at Fields Bradley Pavilion

Noon – Small Stock Auction

2 p.m. – Dog Trials at Budweiser Minetti Arena

5 p.m. – Auction Replacement Heifers at Auction Barn

Saturday, July 15

8 a.m. – Junior Livestock Auction

Sunday, July 16

10 a.m. – Knowledge Bowl – Round Robin – Small Stock Show Ring

10 a.m. – Swine costume at Auction Barn

Noon – Adult showmanship of beef, swine and sheep at Auction Barn

3 p.m. – Large Stock Round Robin at Auction Barn