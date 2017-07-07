County Fair opens July 12 with 5 days of fun
Staff report
The 126th annual Santa Barbara County Fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from July 12-16 at the Santa Maria Fairpark at 937 South Thornburg St.
Admission each day is $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Admission to the evening concerts, except for Sunday night, is free with paid admission to the fair.
Here is a schedule of the main events. For complete information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
Theme Days
Wednesday, July 12 – Carnival Dollar Day
Carnival ride tickets are $1 per ride. The night’s concert at 7:30 p.m. will feature .38 Special.
Thursday, July 13 – Senior Day
Admission for those 62 and older is $1.
Friday, July 14 – Agriculture and Cattleman’s Day
Saturday, July 15 – Military and Law Enforcement Day
Active-duty service members and their immediate family members are admitted free with identification. Destruction Derby starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 16 – Fiesta Day
Fair-goers can enjoy the “Fiesta” themed entertainment, including a concert that features music by top Hispanic music “idols.” Tickets for the concert can be purchased from La Miramar in Santa Maria at 805-349-0186.
Livestock Show
Saturday July 8
8:30 a.m. – Rabbit and Cavy Show, Rabbit Meat Pens Judged
9 a.m. – Showmanship
Monday, July 10
8 – 11 a.m. – Market Steers at Beef Barn Scale
8 – 11 a.m. – Sheep and Goats at Frank Marciel Pavilion
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Market swine (south barn, north barn) at South Hog Barn Scale
9 a.m. – Turkey Meat Pen Judging
9 a.m. – Chicken Show
5 p.m. – Farm Supply Quiz Jam at Minetti Arena
Tuesday, July 11
8 a.m. – Breeding Boar and market goats (4-H/FFA) at Frank Marciel Pavilion
8 a.m. – Swine Showmanship at Auction Barn
9 a.m. – Turkey Showmanship
9 a.m. – Chicken Showmanship
11 a.m. – Breeding sheep (4-H/FFA) and market sheep (4-H/FFA) at Frank Marciel Pavilion
Wednesday, July 12
8 a.m. – Goat Showmanship (4-H/FFA) at Fields Bradley Pavilion
8 a.m. – Breeding Swine, Market Swine at Auction Barn
9 a.m. – Breeding Beef at Fields Bradley Pavilion
10 a.m. – Market Beef at Fields Bradley Pavilion
10 a.m. – Rabbit, Poultry and Cavy Costume Contest Followed by Mini Member Costume Contest
5 p.m. – Pee Wee Showmanship followed by Ladies Lead and Sheep/Goat costume at Frank Marciel Pavilion
5:30 p.m. – Championship Drive at Auction Barn
Thursday, July 13
8 a.m. – Beef Showmanship at Fields Bradley Pavilion
9 a.m. – Dairy Goat Showmanship followed by show at Frank Marciel Pavilion
10 a.m. – noon – Mini Member Showmanship, (Rabbits and Cavy followed by poultry)
1 p.m. – Pygmy Goat Pee Wee Showmanship, 4H/FFA Showmanship, followed by show (4-H, FFA) at Frank Marciel Pavilion
5:30 p.m. – Championship Drive at Auction Barn
Friday, July 14
8 a.m. – Replacement Heifers at Fields Bradley Pavilion
Noon – Small Stock Auction
2 p.m. – Dog Trials at Budweiser Minetti Arena
5 p.m. – Auction Replacement Heifers at Auction Barn
Saturday, July 15
8 a.m. – Junior Livestock Auction
Sunday, July 16
10 a.m. – Knowledge Bowl – Round Robin – Small Stock Show Ring
10 a.m. – Swine costume at Auction Barn
Noon – Adult showmanship of beef, swine and sheep at Auction Barn
3 p.m. – Large Stock Round Robin at Auction Barn