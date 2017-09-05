Danish Days highlights

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m.: Free Concert at the Solvang Park Gazebo, Mission Drive and First Street (The Ruben Lee Dalton Band).

4 p.m.: Chainsaw Carver George Kenny will begin carving his wooden creations on Friday afternoon; spectators will be able to view the progress of his work throughout the weekend.

5 – 10 p.m.: Viking Beer & Wine Garden – Outdoor beer and wine garden; supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. Continues on Saturday. (Guests must be 21 or older to enter.)

7:30 p.m.: Torchlight Parade – Free for participants, all ages welcome, candles provided. Route begins at Alisal Road and Laurel Avenue, strolling south down Alisal and ending at the Midgaard Pavilion Stage (in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden).

8 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies in Solvang Park introducing 2017 Danish Maid Gabrielle Heron. Velkommen Street Dance follows with Danish dancers performing to live music, and a short story narrated by Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen.

Saturday, Sept. 16

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Aebleskiver Breakfast on Copenhagen Drive and First Street; $7 per person ($8 with Danish sausage). Tickets available on-line in advance, or at the event entrance. Aebleskiver Breakfast also featured on Sunday, same times.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kid’s Korner featuring LEGO and a supervised play and rest area in Solvang Park. Kid’s Korner also featured on Sunday, same times.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Viking Encampment – Visit the Ravens of Odin, a Norse educational group, as they bring Viking times to life through historical re-enactments. Features a Viking Age weaponry demonstration on Saturday. Viking Encampment also featured on Sunday, same times.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Living History Festival at Elverhoj Museum of History & Art (1624 Elverhoy Way; www.elverhoj.org). Free, interactive activities for all ages, plus artisans, craftspeople and storytellers. Living History Festival also featured on Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.: Viking Beer & Wine Garden – Outdoor beer and wine garden supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. (Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter.)

11:30 a.m.: Free Aebleskiver Eating Contest – Corner of Copenhagen Drive and First Street. All ages welcome for this five-minute competition. Contest also featured on Sunday, same time.

1 p.m. – Danish Days Organ Concert – World-renowned concert organist James Welch is “Bach” to entertain guests with the “lighter side” of the organ in his Danish Days concert featuring a mix of lively tunes from across the centuries, folk melodies, and hits from Baroque to Broadway. Don’t miss this year’s concert on the Phelps pipe organ at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road (suggested $5 donation for concert).

2:30 p.m.: Danish Days Parade – Includes the Solvang Village Band atop the Carlsberg Beer Wagon, floats, equestrians, Village Dancers and more. Line-up starts at 1:30 p.m. on First Street, between Molle Way and Oak Street; parade begins by turning east on Copenhagen Drive, then north on Alisal Road, west on Mission Drive, south on Fourth Place, east on Copenhagen, south on Second Street, finishes at corner of Oak Street near Solvang City Hall. No charge to participate in the parade; applications are available at www.solvangdanishdays.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/DDS-Parade-app-2017.pdf.

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Free Concerts featuring live music on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages welcome; varied music genres. Bands and set times to be announced.

Sunday, Sept. 17

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Aebleskiver Breakfast on Copenhagen Drive and First Street, $7 per person ($8 with Danish sausage). Advance tickets available at solvang-danish-days-2017.eventbrite.com.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kid’s Korner featuring LEGO and a supervised play and rest area in Solvang Park.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Viking Encampment – Visit the Ravens of Odin, a Norse educational group, as they bring Viking times to life through historical re-enactments.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Living History Festival at Elverhoj Museum of History & Art (1624 Elverhoy Way; www.elverhoj.org). Free, interactive activities for all ages, plus artisans, craftspeople and storytellers.

11:30 a.m.: Free Aebleskiver Eating Contest – Corner of Copenhagen Drive and First Street. All ages welcome for this five-minute competition.

2 p.m.: Children’s Parade – Begins at Atterdag Square (corner of Atterdag Road and Copenhagen Drive) and meanders down Copenhagen to Solvang Park. All children and families are welcome; no charge to participate, and costumes are encouraged.

2:45 p.m.: Closing Ceremony in Solvang Park. Danish Maid Gabrielle Heron closes the festive weekend; free concert to follow (band to be announced).