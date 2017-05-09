Deadline approaching to register for SBC Fair exhibitor competitions

The Santa Maria Fairpark is looking for a few good bakers. And builders. And gardeners. And, well, pretty much any other individual with a talent that fits any one of our many categories in the Santa Barbara County Fair exhibitor competitions. Don’t keep your skill under wraps! Show it off to the community—but hurry, the deadline is approaching fast! From jams and jellies, to photography and floriculture, it’s all eligible for entry into the annual competition at the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is set for July 12-16.

The last day to enter for all divisions of exhibits is May 12. The fair office will close promptly at 5 p.m., on May 12, but online entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Late entries are not accepted. So get those entries in now.

The Santa Barbara County Fair competitions include home arts, fine arts, floriculture, homemade wine, photography, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, ag mechanics and many more.

All entries into the Santa Barbara County Fair can be made online, or in person at the Santa Maria Fairpark office. Exhibitor contest handbook and entry form can be found at http://www. santamariafairpark.com/p/ getinvolved/339 Online entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. May 12. No late entries will be accepted. In office entries must be turned in by 5 p.m. May 12. Santa Maria Fairpark hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fairpark closes during the lunch hour. If you do not have access to a computer or need help entering your online application, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at (805) 925-8824 for assistance.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark. com or Like us on Facebook.