Dec. 19 – Jan. 1 Events Calendar

19

“Vantage Point” Exhibit by Ellen Yeomans – Now through Dec. 31. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Call 688-7517.

8 Days, an Edible Hanukkah Collaboration Finale Dinner – K’Syrah Catering & Events, 478 4th Place, Solvang. Eight-course, seated dinner with wine pairings featuring some of Jewish winemakers. $85/person, optional wine pairing for additional $40/person. For tickets visit, www.eventbrite.com/e/8-days-an-edible-hanukkah-collaboration-tickets-39788476404.

20

Solvang 3rd Wednesday – All day. Participating vendors offer promotions and showings throughout the day.

Community Day – Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. Visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Community Dinner – 5:30-6:30 p.m. Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Hwy-246, Buellton. Free. Call 688-4571.

21

Family Board Game Day – 12-6 p.m. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Call 688-4214.

23

Live Music in the Park – 1-4 p.m. Enjoy holiday music performed by musicians and singers strolling around town.

Three Way Stop – 2-5 p.m. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, 2363 Alamo Pintado Ave., Suite C, Los Olivos. Jazz Trip performing. Visit www.figmtnbrew.com

Candlelight Tours – Dec. 23 and 30. 5 p.m. Meet at the Solvang Visitor’s Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. A costumed Tour Guide will share information on the history of Solvang, you will enjoy traditional Christmas Carols while experiencing the sights and sounds of Julefest. Free, space is limited. Visit www.solvangusa.com.

24

Christmas Brunch and Dinner – Dec. 24 and 25. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Brunch: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Dinner 5-9 p.m. For reservations call 686-1359.

30

Live Music in the Park – 1-4 p.m. Enjoy holiday music performed by musicians and singers strolling around town.

Holiday Wine, Music, Appetizers and Danish Glogg! – Lions Peak Vineyards Tasting Room, 1659 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Enjoy live music by Catalina Estevez and try special holiday drinks and appetizers.

31

New Years’ Eve – 1-4 p.m. Rideau Vineyards, 1562 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang. Enjoy live music by Billy Manzik. Visit www.rideauvineyard.com.

New Year’s Eve – 5 p.m. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Indulge in a 5 course menu while enjoying a live jazz quartet. $95/person. For reservations call 686-1359.

New Year’s Eve at the Peak – Lions Peak Vineyards Tasting Room, 1659 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Ring in the new year with champagne and appetizers. $25/person. Reservation required. Call 693-5466.

New Year’s Eve – 5 p.m. Maverick Saloon, 3687 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez. Music by the Soul Cats, complimentary champagne, party hats and more. $10/person or $15/couple. Visit www.mavericksaloon.org.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party – 8 p.m. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Hwy-246, Santa Ynez. Featuring “Boogie Knights” and “The Spazmatics” in the Samala Showroom. Free. Visit www.chumashcasino.com.

New Year’s Eve Champagne Party – 8-10 p.m. Wandering Dog Wine Bar, 1539 Mission Drive, Solvang. Celebrate on East Coast time with a countdown at 9 p.m. Visit www.wanderingdogwinebar.com.

New Year’s Eve at Ballard Inn and The Gathering Table – 6-9 p.m. A special celebration menu will be served in the restaurant with two seatings (6 p.m. or 9 p.m. Open to the public. Visit www.ballardinn.com.

1

Brunch – 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. For reservations call 686-1359.

Every Monday

Weight Room – 6-8 a.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. Buellton Rec Center, 301 2nd St., Buellton. $3. Call 688-1086.

Senior T’ai Chi – 9:15 a.m.; Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Creative Coloring – 1 p.m. every other Monday; Senior Issues – 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Tuesday

Knitting – 9 a.m.; Computer class 9:30 a.m.; Bridge and Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Every Wednesday

Yoga – 9:15 a.m.; Bingo – 1 p.m., Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Knit and Crochet – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Creation Station Fabric and Quilt Shop After School Wednesdays – 2-5 p.m. 252 E. Hwy-246, Unit A, Buellton. Pre-registration and fee required. Call 693-0714.

Solvang Farmers Market – 2:30-6:30 p.m. Between Mission Drive and Copenhagen Drive, Solvang.

Trivia Night – 7-9 p.m. Naughty Oak Tap Room, 3569 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Visit www.naughtyoak.com.

Every Thursday

Chair Exercises – 10 a.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Arthritis Class – 10:15 a.m.; Poker – 1 p.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Brain Injury Survivors of Santa Ynez Valley – 12-2 p.m. Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center is offering a support group for care givers and brain injury survivors. Visit www.jodihouse.org.

Every Friday

Pilates – 10:00 a.m. at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive. Call 688-1086.

Bingo – 1 p.m. at the Buellton Senior Center, West Hwy. 246, Buellton. Call 688-4571.

Home School PE – 2:45-3:45 p.m. and Itty Bitty Sports – 4-4:45 p.m. Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez. 686-2037.

Karaoke – Eleven Wine Lounge, 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Free. Call 691-9134.

Friday Night Jazz – Now through Dec. 29. 6-9 p.m. The Bear and Star, 2860 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Food and drink available for purchase. No cover charges. Visit www.bearandstar.com.

Every Saturday

Junior Golf Clinics – Zaca Creek Golf Course, 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton. Free. Call 698-6224 or e-mail bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com.

Cachuma Lake Nature Walk – 10-11:30 a.m. Call 688-4515 or visit www.sbparks.org.

KidKraft – 2-2:45 p.m. 2nd Saturday of each month. The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, 1511 Mission Drive, Solvang. Monthly Art Class for all ages. $5/child (adult admission included).

Coming Up

Log onto www.cityofsolvang.com or www.buelltonrec.com to see the recreation departments’ full schedule of programs and events, including adult sports, youth sports, teen dances, field trips and excursions, and more.v