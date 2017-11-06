Discovery Museum’s Super Hero Fitness Day to honor real-life military heroes

Staff Report

Throw on your super hero cape, flex your muscles, and get ready to honor our real-life heroes Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Discovery Museum’s Super Hero Fitness Day!

Central Coast families can enjoy action-packed fitness demonstrations, tricycle races, and a salute to veterans with Vandenberg Air Force Base and public safety heroes.

“Super Hero Fitness Day is great way for families to get fit and have fun together. And it’s also a special opportunity for the community to thank our veterans for their service,” Program Director Amy Blasco said.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with fitness demonstrations by the Santa Maria Valley YMCA and a visit from the Santa Maria Fire Department. At 11 a.m., museum staff and base personnel will lead everyone in a salute to local veterans. Afterward, little ones can compete in parking lot tricycle races and a super hero costume contest for Discovery Museum prizes.

Cost is $6 per person or free to members.

Super Hero Fitness Day is made possible by the Santa Ynez Valley Star and an educational partnership agreement with Vandenberg Air Force Base. Event attendees will get to hear more about development of the Vandenberg Launch Experience exhibit coming in 2018.

Located at 705 S. McClelland Street, the Discovery Museum is fun for all ages, with 13,000 square feet of “please touch” exhibits, weekly programs and special events that explore ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Discover the power of play at the only children’s museum in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.