Driver sustains major injuries, dogs perish in accident Saturday evening at Roblar and Edison

A man in his 20’s sustained major injuries and had to be flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after his vehicle left the road at Roblar and Edison Avenues in Santa Ynez, according to Mike Eliason, public information officer of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“His face and head had major injuries and unfortunately the two dogs that were riding in the car with him died at the scene,” Eliason said.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, when country fire and the California Highway Patrol responsed to the single-vehicle accident. The victim’s car ended up upside-down when it came to a stop. The victim was transported by CalStar to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.