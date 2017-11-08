Dunn Middle School to hold New Family Open House

Staff Report

Dunn School invites families with students entering grades 6-8 to a New Family Open House on Thursday, Nov. 16. The program begins at 1:30 and runs through 3 p.m.

During the Open House event, the Middle School’s Head of School Simon Sweeney will speak about the school’s unique, hands-on educational approach that includes project-based learning and student participation in the assessment of their own development.

Dunn Middle School is known in the Valley for its balanced and fun approach to whole-child development. Academics are carefully balanced with a focus on emotional development, physical activity, social responsibility, and moral courage.

Families will also meet teachers, tour campus, and learn about the admissions and financial aid process.

For more information and to RSVP, please email admissions@dunnschool.org or call 686-0650.