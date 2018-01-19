Education Roundup

Online classes continue to be popular

Hancock College will offer nearly 130 online classes this spring for busy students who enjoy the flexibility and convenience that such classes provide.

With online classes, students can complete their coursework at home or on campus computers at their own pace, which helps accommodate work, family and transportation constraints.

Details about these and all other spring classes are available via the online Class Search; go to www.hancockcollege.edu and click the link on the home page. Most online classes require an orientation session prior to the start of classes.

Registration for spring classes is under way at www.hancockcollege.edu, and it continues through Jan. 21. Credit classes begin the week of Jan. 22.

Spring Community Education classes also begin the week of Jan. 22. Students can register online now for those classes or get registration assistance in person at the Community Education Department (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For registration information, call 805-922-6966, or toll free from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242), ext. 3248.

Financial aid available for Hancock students

Students who are worried about the cost of attending Hancock College can get help by visiting www.hancockcollege.edu to apply for financial aid.

Those who qualify may receive funding for enrollment fees, books and living expenses.

The college Financial Aid Office distributed more than $30 million in student federal and state financial aid and scholarships during the 2016-17 academic year.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other fees apply as well.

Concurrent enrollment gives HS, college credit

High school students can take advantage of Hancock’s Concurrent Enrollment program. Students at Santa Ynez, Cabrillo, Cuyama Valley, Righetti, Family Partnership Charter, Lompoc, Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and St. Joseph high schools can register for a class taught at the high school and simultaneously receive high school and college credit.

Visit www.hancockcollege.edu/financial_aid or call 805-922-6966, ext. 3200 for more information.