Edward Jones names new local financial advisor

Staff Report

The financial services firm Edward Jones has hired Leslie Garcia as the new financial advisor for the Santa Ynez branch office at 1090 Edison St., Suite 101.

“We’re very proud to have Leslie represent us in Santa Ynez,” said Jim Weddle, the firm’s managing partner.

“The people of this community have grown to rely on our firm for their investment needs, and I am confident Leslie will continue our outstanding tradition by providing one-on-one service,” Weddle added.

Garcia is enthusiastic about taking over the office.

“I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors. Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals,” Garcia said.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada.