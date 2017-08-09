Elderly man not injured in Hotel Corque crash

Staff Report

An elderly man was not injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon at Hotel Corque in Solvang, according to emergency responders.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the man was attempting to brake and hit the accelerator along the 400 block of Alisal Road, when he then jumped the curb and stopped after hitting the side of the hotel, according to Dave Zaniboni of Santa Barbara County Fire.

Carol Pelton who was visiting from Oregon, said she was in her room downstairs near where the vehicle hit, when she heard a loud bang and looked out the window to see the vehicle had hit the side of the hotel.

Zaniboni added another parked vehicle was damaged, but no one was inside. The man was treated for minor injuries by AMR responders at the scene. The man went by another vehicle to the hospital to be fully evaluated, according to SYV Star staff on scene. The hotel also had no structural damage, he said.

The investigation is being done by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and no further information was available.