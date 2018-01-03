Entrepreneurs can take fast track with SBCC ‘Rapid Launch’

Staff Report

In just one semester, the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s Rapid Launch Intensive can help student entrepreneurs take a product or service concept from idea to prototype to sales.

The program is open to all SBCC students regardless of academic discipline.

The spring 2018 Rapid Launch Intensive combines three courses: Enterprise Launch, Business Plan Development, and the non-credit Product Design and Rapid Prototyping Workshop.

Students can put their business ideas on a fast track by taking all three courses this spring, or can enroll in a single course. Students also gain early exposure to global manufacturing topics as part of the Scheinfeld Center’s Global Competence Initiative.

“I am constantly impressed by the drive and success of our entrepreneurial students from such a wide range of academic and life experiences,” said Armando Arias del Cid, SBCC Drafting/CAD Department chairman and founder of SBCC Makerspace. “We’re really excited about the resources we’re able to offer students today and into the future through our collaboration between SBCC Makerspace and the Scheinfeld Center.”

All students also have access to no-cost business consulting and coaching from the Scheinfeld Center’s Small Business Development Center for continued support during and after the semester.

Class registration is underway and spring courses begin Jan. 16. To apply to SBCC or to register for classes, visit www.sbcc.edu.